LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The weather is starting to warm up, leaving more time to experience the wonders of the Land of Enchantment. Los Alamos is the gateway to three National Parks offering scenic beauty and history. It shares a border with these National Parks, Bandelier National Monument, Valles Caldera National Preserve, and Manhattan Project Historical Park.

Bandelier offers an experience of many historic hiking trails. Visitors can also view petroglyphs, climb ancient ladders, and experience a variety of wildlife. Valles Caldera is one of only seven supervolcanoes in the world. Visitors can hike, mountain bike, camp, and more. The unique natural landscapes offer memorable photos and views of wildlife. Manhattan Project will offer a thrilling adventure to view the history and science that ended World War II. They offer walking tours and a chance to explore the Los Alamos History Museum and the Bradbury Science Museum. For more information, visit https://visitlosalamos.org/.