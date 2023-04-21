LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – In Southern New Mexico locals can experience the state’s second-largest city which includes a population of 100 thousand. Visit Las Cruces is debuting a free spring festival happening in April.

The ‘¡Mira Las Cruces! Festival will take place from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Plaza de Las Cruces. The event is free and welcomes all ages. There will be a variety of activities, entertainment and more throughout the day.

Guests will also get a chance to experience live art and mural painting, interactive booths, dance lessons on the Plaza, performances at the Rio Grande Theatre, a car show, chalk art and more. There also will be food and drink vendors and a beer and wine garden.

Headliner Frank Ray will be performing, he is a country artist and songwriter who was born and raised in southern New Mexico. Ray is known for his single “Country’d Look Good on You” which entered the top 40 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts. There will be a variety of artists and a complete schedule will be announced closer to the event.

To learn more, visit https://www.lascrucescvb.org/mira/.

‘¡Mira Las Cruces! Festival Headliners: