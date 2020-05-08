Take a virtual walk with Farmington artists

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to launch a virtual art walk. This event is to celebrate the talent in the Farmington area, help local businesses financially hurt by COVID-19, and offer an alternative to the canceled Spring Art Walk that’s traditionally held in Historic Downtown Farmington.

Assistant Director at the Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau, Ingrid Gilbert, says the virtual art walk was created to help connect potential, future visitors with local artists whose businesses had been shut down due to the pandemic. “It began in April, and then we decided, it’s gone so well, we decided to extend it into May and maybe even further,” Gilbert says.

Art featured virtually ranges from ceramics to landscapes to even comic book art. The online gallery boasts 50 artists and over 200 images. The virtual art walk is hosted on the City of Farmington’s website.

