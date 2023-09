SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A heads up for parents in Santa Fe: If your child needs a little more help with their school work, Santa Fe Public Schools is offering virtual tutors again this year.

The “Help-U Hotline” has started back up every Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tutors can help in math, science, English, and history.

Just call the number on this website, and they’ll be available to tutor your child.