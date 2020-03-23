Virtual tourism site highlights ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do while remaining socially distant, the City of Albuquerque is offering up some ideas.
Visit Albuquerque has a new online page called Homeside Exploration and Activities. You’ll find a 360-degree view of the Balloon Fiesta, a virtual trip planner, and a list of shows and movies filmed in New Mexico among other things. All of the info is available on their website.
