Virtual seminar offers information to New Mexico families experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter has announced a one-day virtual event for local families that are experiencing Alzheimer’s and dementia. Program Director Ron Eppes discusses the organization’s “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: One Day Virtual Seminar”.

Providing support and advocacy on behalf of the 43,000 New Mexicans with Alzheimer’s disease and their 85,000 unpaid family caregivers, the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter strives to accelerate global research, drive risk reduction and early detection, and maximize quality care and support.

This free, one-day virtual seminar will cover content from three stage-based programs that are currently offered in the popular series: “Early Stage”, “Middle Stage”, and “Late Stage”. The “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: One Day Virtual Seminar” takes place Thursday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Residents can find additional information about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia on the organization’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or online at alz.org/newmexico.

For seminar registration and additional information, email nmprograms@alz.org or call (505)266-4473.