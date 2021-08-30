Virtual meetings to discuss forest plan for Lincoln National Forest

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the forest service announced three virtual public meetings to be hosted by the Lincoln National Forest. The meetings will discuss the Draft Forest Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
A press release sent out Monday states these are part of the Forest Plan Revision process, which will guide forest management practices for the 1.1 million-acre Lincoln National Forest for the next 10 to 15 years. The meetings will be held on Zoom at the following dates and times:
- Sept. 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
- Sept. 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
- Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
The release says a general presentation on the content of the documents will be given. The presentation will cover topics such as proposed wilderness, caves, vegetation management, grazing, and watersheds. Questions from the participants