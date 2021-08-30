Virtual meetings to discuss forest plan for Lincoln National Forest

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy Lincoln National Forest)

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the forest service announced three virtual public meetings to be hosted by the Lincoln National Forest. The meetings will discuss the Draft Forest Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

Story continues below:

A press release sent out Monday states these are part of the Forest Plan Revision process, which will guide forest management practices for the 1.1 million-acre Lincoln National Forest for the next 10 to 15 years. The meetings will be held on Zoom at the following dates and times:

  • Sept. 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
  • Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

The release says a general presentation on the content of the documents will be given. The presentation will cover topics such as proposed wilderness, caves, vegetation management, grazing, and watersheds. Questions from the participants

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES