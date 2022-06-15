CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A community call at Cannon Air Force base ended abruptly after someone infiltrated the virtual meeting. The Air Force base was hosting a quarterly community call regarding the ongoing efforts to remediate contaminants found in the groundwater near Cannon.

They say during the meeting, someone hijacked the call and assumed the identities of multiple participants in an effort to disrupt the call. The meeting was called to an end. The base is evaluating the situation to figure out its next step.