ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a virtual job fair aimed at getting high school students some work for the summer. The virtual fair will be open Wednesday, March 15 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Available summer jobs include, summer lifeguards, recreation aides, animal care services and more. Many Bernalillo County departments are also offering paid high school internships. For more information on available jobs with Bernalillo County, visit the BernCo job board. To register for the virtual job fair click here.