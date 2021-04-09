Virtual fuelwood permit sales to resume on Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will soon resume selling fuelwood permits. They will be sold virtually in the Pecos/Las Vegas District starting Monday with most other districts making them available May 3. A $20 permit is good for up to ten cords of woods and will expire at the end of the year.
To adhere to COVID-safe practices and guidelines, the SFNF says they will sell permits over the phone by credit card and deliver them by mail. According to a news release, customers can call any of the district offices to speak to a representative or leave a voicemail that includes a name and call-back number, to purchase a fuelwood permit. SFNF says customers should be prepared to provide the following:
- Full name and proof of identification, i.e., state-issued driver’s license number
- Mailing address
- Vehicle information, including make, model, and license plate number
- Valid credit card number
SFNF says permits to harvest green wood on Rowe Mesa are sold only by the Supervisor’s Office and the Pecos/Las Vegas District Office. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/home.