Virtual fuelwood permit sales to resume on Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will soon resume selling fuelwood permits. They will be sold virtually in the Pecos/Las Vegas District starting Monday with most other districts making them available May 3. A $20 permit is good for up to ten cords of woods and will expire at the end of the year.

To adhere to COVID-safe practices and guidelines, the SFNF says they will sell permits over the phone by credit card and deliver them by mail. According to a news release, customers can call any of the district offices to speak to a representative or leave a voicemail that includes a name and call-back number, to purchase a fuelwood permit. SFNF says customers should be prepared to provide the following:

Full name and proof of identification, i.e., state-issued driver’s license number

Mailing address

Vehicle information, including make, model, and license plate number

Valid credit card number

SFNF says permits to harvest green wood on Rowe Mesa are sold only by the Supervisor’s Office and the Pecos/Las Vegas District Office. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/main/santafe/home.