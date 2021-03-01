Virtual Enchantment Awards celebrate accomplishments in high school theatre programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Enchantment Awards recognizes students, teachers, and their schools for their commitment to performing arts education. The program is a way for young, talented performers to advance their education and careers in musical theater.

Co-producer of the Enchantment Awards, Terry Davis and Santa Fe Preparatory School student Rafaella Mark discuss the awards this year as they prepare to go virtual. After the cancelation of last year’s awards, this year’s ceremony will be held online on May 21. The awards are New Mexico’s biggest celebration of high school drama programs and all they accomplish for students.

Two students will be sent on to the Jimmy Awards, the National High School Musical Theater Awards, which will also be held online. In 2019, the Enchantment Awards had a finalist at the Jimmy Awards for one of the top two prizes.

Rafaella was a finalist in the Enchantment Award program in 2019 as a sophomore and was nominated to the program in 2020 when it had to be canceled. She is competing to be a finalist in the program again this year.

This year, many changes have taken place for the Enchantment Awards to take place. Now, students can register directly with the program where previously, only schools could register.

Additionally, registration fees have been waived this year so the program is free for all participants and students will audition directly to the program instead of being adjudicated in their school’s production of a musical.

For more information on the Enchantment Awards, visit nmhsmta.org.