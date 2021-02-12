Virtual concert to support New Mexico Jazz Workshop and music education

WATCH: Full interview with Emerson Corley and Bruce Adams of the New Mexico Jazz Workshop

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Jazz Workshop is a nonprofit music education and performance organization. Their concerts provide the organization with funds to bring music education into schools, specifically for underserved children.

This Saturday, February 13, Entourage Jazz will be presenting a Facebook live stream concert to support the work of the New Mexico Jazz Workshop. Emerson Corley and Bruce Adams of the New Mexico Jazz Workshop discuss the event and how you can view the performance.

This special Valentine’s Day live stream concert is presented by Corley and members of Entourage Jazz will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the NM Jazz Workshop Facebook page. Those who visit the page are asked to support the organization and its efforts to bring music education into schools.

Annually, the organization assists 4,500 local children who might otherwise not have the joy of music education in their lives. New Mexico Jazz Workshop also brings education to children in detention centers.

For more information on New Mexico Jazz Workshop visit nmjazz.org. Additional information on Entourage Jazz can be found on their website or on the Entourage Jazz Facebook page.