Virtual celebration to honor 100 years of women voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote, the community is invited to attend a virtual celebration. The event kicks off online on Wednesday in conclusion to a series of week-long events.

There will be guest speakers from all 50 states along with performances from women and testimonials. “We all stand together in unity to show that women are standing together to say that we are happy that all 59 million of us in the United States today have the right to vote because of the few women who fought for us to get the 19th Amendment passed,” said Pamelya Herndon, CEO of the KWH Law Center for Social Justice and Change.

The event will be broadcast live starting at 4 p.m. on GOV TV, YouTube, and Facebook.