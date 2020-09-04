Virtual Burning of Zozobra takes place Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Burning of Zozobra is happening on Friday night online and without a crowd. Organizers are asking people to stay away from Fort Marcy Park.

The 50-foot marionette is stuffed with people’s gloom such as divorce papers or other personal notes. This year, all of those items were uploaded online and organizers printed them out and stuffed them into Zozobra.

Friday night’s event will be live-streamed and organizers are reminding people to stay away from the park and to watch the festivities from home. Nearby roads and parking spots will be closed starting at 8 p.m. and officials say tow trucks will be circling the area to make sure no one parks illegally.

Bishop’s Lodge Road from Paseo de Peralta to Artist Road and Old Taos Highway from Paseo de Peralta to Rendon Road will be closed to traffic at 8 p.m. and will reopen around 11 p.m.

Latest News: