ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Puppy Love Virtual Auction goes live Saturday February 4 at 8 a.m., and bidding runs until February 11 at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the Valentine’s Day-themed auction will help support Espanola Humane.

The auction features items including jewelry, gift baskets, a two-night getaway, restaurant gift cards and more. “There’s no better way to find the perfect gift for your Valentine and show your love for Espanola Humane and the animals we serve,” Espanola Humane Executive Director Bridget Lindquist said. To bid in the auction visit https://one.bidpal.net/23puppylove/browse/all.