Virgin Galactic’s mothership flight to pass over southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Southern New Mexico may have noticed some rumbling overhead on Tuesday morning. Virgin Galactic’s mothership VMS Eve is flying over Las Cruces and Truth or Consequence on Tuesday.

They were close enough for residents there to see the ship. There will be a second flight later Tuesday afternoon at a higher altitude and will not be visible to onlookers.

The flights are being held as part of a series of exercises ahead of Virgin Galactic’s first flight from Spaceport America expected this fall.

