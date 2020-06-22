Virgin Galactic will help train astronauts for NASA

Virgin Galactic SpaceshipTwo Unity flys free in the New Mexico Airspace for the first time on Friday, May 1, 2020. Virgin Galactic’s spaceship VSS Unity has landed in the New Mexico desert after its first glide flight from Spaceport America. The company announced Friday’s flight on social media, sharing photos of the spaceship. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has signed a deal with NASA as part of the Space Act Agreement. The company will develop a new private orbital astronaut readiness program.

The deal will include training for the private astronauts, transportation to the Space Station, and coordinate resources for future missions. Virgin Galactic says it has already developed a customized future astronaut readiness Program for its customers flying out of Spaceport American in New Mexico.

