Virgin Galactic will help train astronauts for NASA

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has signed a deal with NASA as part of the Space Act Agreement. The company will develop a new private orbital astronaut readiness program.
The deal will include training for the private astronauts, transportation to the Space Station, and coordinate resources for future missions. Virgin Galactic says it has already developed a customized future astronaut readiness Program for its customers flying out of Spaceport American in New Mexico.
