Virgin Galactic unveils cabin interior design of spacecraft

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic unveiled its SpaceShipTwo cabin interior during a virtual live stream event on Tuesday. According to the company, the interior of SpaceShipTwo has been in development for over 15 years and may now be within months of flying its first group of passengers.

The ship will be able to seat up to six-passenger seats and features 12 cabin windows and a tinted mirror that will allow passengers to view themselves as they float out of their seats in microgravity. The ride will also be recorded through a collection of 16 high-definition cameras in the cabin’s walls.

In a press release, the company says the spaceship’s cabin was created in collaboration with the London design agency, Seymourpowell in order to develop an elegant yet experience-oriented concept. The company states its goal was to provide safety while also allowing travelers to fully experience their journey.

Virgin Galactic states the passenger seats will be individualized and are made of the highest-grade aluminum and carbon-fiber manufacturing techniques which are featured as part of the $250,000 ticket according to CNN. The spacecraft also features a pilot-controlled recline mechanism that positions passengers to manage G-forces on boost and re-entry and also frees up space in the cabin to allow individuals to float while in zero gravity.

For a refundable registration fee of $1,000, you can now sign up to be kept up-to-date on Virgin Galactic exclusive content and will be contacted once tickets are available. The company has also released a free, augmented reality enabled mobile app to view the spaceship’s cabin which will be released following the company’s virtual live stream Tuesday.

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Cabin Interior

Virgin Galactic SpaceshipTwo Cabin Interior In Space

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Seats In Space

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Cabin In Payload Configuration

Virgin Galactic Spaceship Seats Detailing (images courtesy Virgin Galactic)

Providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity, and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation. Take a look at the interior design of our spaceship cabin. https://t.co/mHy1c3JWUB pic.twitter.com/CQfDjTCZg3 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 28, 2020

Related Coverage: