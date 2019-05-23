Virgin Galactic touts Spaceport America facility in new promo video

Officials at Virgin Galactic have a lot of great things to say about New Mexico ahead of their big move to Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic posted a promotional video on its YouTube channel. In the video, they discuss New Mexico’s rich history in space-related research and technology, along with the state’s unique culture.

Earlier this month, Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson announced its much-anticipated move to Spaceport America near T or C. They’re hoping to become the first company to offer commercial flights to space.