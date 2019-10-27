Virgin Galactic to enter NYSE

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is expected to become the first space tourism company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to multiple news outlets, the move is supposed to happen on October 28. It comes as Virgin Galactic is moving its operations and personnel from Mojave to the Spaceport here in New Mexico.

The company worked for years to begin commercial space flights in New Mexico, but it just gained steam this year. Virgin Galactic hopes to send tourists to space by next year.