TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic celebrated Thursday morning after the successful completion of the sixth sub-orbital space mission in six months. Two American researchers were aboard performing experiments with biomedical tech including a harness that measures human responses to high-G and microgravity environments.

Private astronaut Ketty Maisonrough from Italy was long for the ride as well. Earth’s three newest suborbital astronauts touched down just after 10 a.m.