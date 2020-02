SpaceShipTwo and VMS Eve in the hangar of The Gateway to Space. Courtesy of Virgin Galactic

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is a big step closer to sending tourists into space.

The spacecraft VSS Unity landed at Spaceport America Thursday afternoon, coming from the company’s California manufacturing facility. The flight was also an opportunity for engineers to evaluate the spacecraft at high altitudes and served as a pilot training mission.

The VSS Unity joins the carrier aircraft VMS Eve which arrived in August of 2019.