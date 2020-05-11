Live Now
Virgin Galactic shares new video of successful test flight

New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is giving us another look at its successful test from Spaceport America.

The company posted unseen footage Monday from its March 1 test showing Spaceship Two’s first launch here in New Mexico. The new video shows the VSS Unity reach 50,000 feet before being released from its mothership and returning safely to the Spaceport.

Virgin Galactic says the test was an important step toward commercial space flight.

