Virgin Galactic reschedules space flight due to COVID-19 restrictions

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) -Virgin Galactic has announced that the company’s upcoming space flight will be rescheduled due to the state’s new restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus. Virgin Galactic stated that the flight that was planned to take place between Nov. 19-23 will now take place at a later date.

“With the health and safety of our team members in mind, and in accordance with the recent direction from the New Mexico Department of Health, we will be minimizing our New Mexico operations to the greatest degree possible. While these new restrictions cause us to adjust our flight schedule, we take this pause in stride and will be prepared to resume our pre-flight procedures and announce a new test flight window as soon as we can. Our team members at Virgin Galactic, our Future Astronauts, and our fans around the world remain incredibly excited for our upcoming spaceflight,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier in a statement.

Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions in New Mexico and after consultation with the government, the spaceflight planned for Nov 19-23, will be rescheduled. We'll be monitoring the situation and will set a new test flight window as soon as we can. More here; https://t.co/4luLZWZ12y pic.twitter.com/UozEJyiPe6 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) November 16, 2020

