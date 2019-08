ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Virgin Galactic continues to push forward with its big plans at Spaceport America.

After years of delays, the company announced it was moving to Spaceport America this summer, with hopes of sending tourists to space starting next year. Recently, Virgin Galactic revealed it’s relocating its aircraft called White Knight Two to its new home at the Spaceport this upcoming week.

It will be the first of many vehicles making the transition.