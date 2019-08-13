Virgin Galactic mothership arrives at Spaceport America

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The mothership is finally home.

VMS Eve, the Virgin Galactic mothership that will serve as the launch platform for commercial spaceships arrived Tuesday morning at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The company has worked for years through countless delays and tragedy to begin commercial space flights from New Mexico, so the arrival of VMS Eve is a huge milestone.

While the Spaceport has been completed since 2011, it’s remained relatively empty and unused. With the arrival, Virgin Galactic is promising to give the world an inside look come Thursday, sharing new videos of its operations over Twitter.

The company hopes to send tourists to space by next year.