TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is one step closer to commercial space flights. The company says their space ship two had its first solo flight Friday. The test included take-off and landing also a high altitude test.

The second of Virgin Galactic’s space shuttles arrived at Spaceport New Mexico near T or C in February. Virgin Galactic had plans to take people on to space within the year. No word if the pandemic will set that timeline back.

