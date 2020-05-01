Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham authorizes Gallup lockdown

Virgin Galactic holds test flight for second space flight

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic is one step closer to commercial space flights. The company says their space ship two had its first solo flight Friday. The test included take-off and landing also a high altitude test.

The second of Virgin Galactic’s space shuttles arrived at Spaceport New Mexico near T or C in February. Virgin Galactic had plans to take people on to space within the year. No word if the pandemic will set that timeline back.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss