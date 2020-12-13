Virgin Galactic flight ends prematurely at Spaceport America

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Virgin Galactic test flight from New Mexico ended earlier than expected on Saturday.

The Spaceship Two Unity took off from Spaceport America Saturday morning but unknown complications forced the crew to abort the mission. Officials say the rocket motor failed to ignite, but that the spacecraft and two crew members were, “in great shape.” The spacecraft landed safely in southern New Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery