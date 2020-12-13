Virgin Galactic flight ends prematurely at Spaceport America

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Virgin Galactic test flight from New Mexico ended earlier than expected on Saturday.
The Spaceship Two Unity took off from Spaceport America Saturday morning but unknown complications forced the crew to abort the mission. Officials say the rocket motor failed to ignite, but that the spacecraft and two crew members were, “in great shape.” The spacecraft landed safely in southern New Mexico.
