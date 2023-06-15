SPACEPORT AMERICA, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic expects to start commercial space flights by the end of the month. The company set a flight window of June 27-30 for Galactic One, a scientific research mission. Three members of the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy will be on that flight for microgravity research.

Then in early August, the company will launch Galactic Two, a “unique experience for private astronauts.” Virgin Galactic said monthly flights could begin after that. Livestreams of both flights will be available on Virgin Galactic’s website.