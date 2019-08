ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is waiting to get a first look inside Spaceport America.

Virgin Galactic is promising to share videos of what it will be like for those working inside the world’s first commercial spaceport near Truth or Consequences. Earlier this week, the company brought in the VMS Eve, a launch platform for commercial spaceships.

The videos are set to start appearing on Twitter Thursday. The company hopes to send tourists to space next year.