TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic announced during its quarterly report to investors Wednesday that the company will be laying off 185 people which is about 18% of its workers. The space tourism company also said it will launch just two more flights to space before pausing flights next summer.

The company said it’s all part of a plan to focus on building its next generation of spacecraft that will carry more passengers, fly more often, and be easier to build and maintain. They hope to test flying the new Delta spacecraft by 2025.

The company reported a loss of $105M in the third quarter. Flights on the Unity spaceship were selling for $450,00 but Virgin Galactic said they may sell some of the reaming sports for as much as a million dollars.