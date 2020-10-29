Virgin Galactic adds two more pilots to its corps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has added two men to its pilot corps. Jameel Janjua and Patrick Moran have joined the company’s operations at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The two could become the world’s first commercial spaceship pilots, joining six others with Virgin Galactic. For now, they’ll undergo training for Virgin Galactic’s Spaceship II and its carrier craft, the VMS Eve.

Both men have military and commercial flight experience. Virgin Galactic has eight people in its pilot corps.

