Viral ‘Pass the brush challenge’ features local Native American women

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexican Native American women are going viral in a social media challenge. It’s called the ‘Pass the brush challenge’ on the app TikTok.

The purpose is to show a before and after version of someone and some Native American women from Pueblos across the state, as well as Arizona, did their own version of the challenge featuring traditional dresses, even showing viewers popular Pueblo snacks and pottery.

“There’s so much beauty in the outfits and the jewelry and the uniqueness between the tribes we had represented,” said Rani Jen from Zuni Pueblo.

“I think it helps people remember the beauty of our people and the strength we have and what we can create when we get together,” said Janessa Bowekaty also from Zuni Pueblo.

They wanted to get creative showcasing their culture while communities are being told to stay at home during the coronavirus.

