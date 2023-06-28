BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – One museum is bringing back a café experience from the 1930s. Wednesday was the opening day of the new café inside the Fred Harvey House Museum in Belen.

“It’s like a time capsule a little bit,” said Frances Zeller, the Belen Harvey House Museum manager.

It’s filled with vintage radios and coffee pots. The new Fred Harvey Whistle Café pays tribute to the old dining hall that used to be located within the Fred Harvey House.

Located next to the train tracks, the old dining hall used to welcome travelers with a warm meal. Now, the cafe hopes to offer a unique place where people can take a trip down memory lane.

“This is an experience or an extension of our museum, so when you come here, it’s not just a restaurant, but everything feels like it’s the 1920s and 30s, including the music the tables, the dishware,” explained Zeller.

The cafe has been in the works for more than a year. Everyone gets a complimentary coffee with every meal. It’s a Colombian brew made specifically for the cafe by the local Belen coffee company, Chavez Family Coffee Supply.

The cafe was funded using city grants and donations, and it’s run completely by volunteers. All of the profits and tips made at the cafe go to fund the museum. Zeller said she hopes the cafe will become a staple for the city.

“We want to have locals have more of an excuse to come to the Harvey House. I think that this cafe is going to even just beef it up a notch and make people feel better about their local museum,” said Zeller.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the café, you can sign up on their website. The café is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.