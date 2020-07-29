Village of To’Hajiilee dealing with water crisis, project announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A small village in the Navajo Nation is experiencing a water crisis. The village is dealing with terrible water due to corroded pipes. The village of To’Hajiilee and Bernalillo County have been working on a water pipe-line project that goes from Albuquerque to the village but they’ve run into a problem.

“Water is life and without clean water, we are in serious crisis situation here,” said Village Chapter President Mark Begay in a press release Wednesday. “We are all in this together and I want to thank Bernalillo County, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Authority, our state leadership and Navajo Nation leaders who are all supporting this project.”

They say Western Albuquerque Land Holdings which owns parts of the land the pipeline would run through is keeping the project from moving forward. Officials are asking them to understand what is at stake. In the meantime, the Albuquerque Water Authority continues to send tankers and bottled water to the village. The new water line will be paid for by the Navajo Nation with no cost to Bernalillo County taxpayers.