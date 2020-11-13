Village of Ruidoso asking for resident input on Grindstone Lake

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Ruidoso wants to increase the recreational opportunities in what’s become a very popular area, Grindstone Canyon. The Village wants to hear from you about how to improve the canyon and the lake.

“We’re looking for input from the community, it’s not the direction of the village, it’s the direction of the community,” said Rodney Griego, the Parks and Recreation Director for Ruidoso.

The village wants the people to tell them what improvements should be done to Grindstone Lake. These improvements would be included in the Village’s master plan.

“Providing proper trails and paths to get people from the parking areas down to the lake, providing a stable surface to provide a better access for people with mobility issues,” said Griego.

The village held its first input meeting Thursday night. Griego said they also look to improve the parking areas along with making the boat ramp more accessible. He said part of the reason they decided to focus on Grindstone because it’s becoming the most popular place for residents and visitors.

“We realize that it is, it has become an attraction, the past couple of years we’ve really seen our numbers increase,” said Griego.

One person, at the lake Friday, said he was excited to hear about all of the potential upgrades. “Enjoying this beautiful lake, we’re guna have a premiere recreation facility, in my way of thinking in the southwest,” said George Schlemmeyer, The Trout Man.

The village said they plan to hold another Zoom meeting in early December to get more ideas.

Latest New Mexico News