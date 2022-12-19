NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The Village of Mora and Mora County are working on a memorial to honor the men and women in the area who have served our country and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Most communities across New Mexico have some sort of memorial for their veterans, big or small. Mora is one of the last few without one, but they hope to change that.

For the past year and a half, the Mora Veterans Memorial Committee has been working on putting together a memorial. The committee’s president reached out to New Mexico State Senator Pete Campos and other representatives, and they were able to get some funding for the building. “The state was able to secure $129,000, and we’ve spent $20,000 so far in design services so we’re expecting by the time we’re through to probably be into it by $200,000,” said Max Garcia. Garcia is the treasurer for the Mora Veterans Memorial Committee.

Garcia says Mora County has one of the greatest numbers of veterans per capita in the country. The plan is for the memorial to go up by the Mora County Courthouse.