Village of Madrid sponsoring Ugandan village, building orphanage

The Village of Madrid has adopted the Ugandan village of Kyamulibwa, sponsoring orphans, clean water wells and more. (Courtesy: New Village Alliance)

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – Madrid, New Mexico is partnering with another village to do good – halfway around the world. They’re sponsoring a village in Uganda and hope other communities will do the same.

“We don’t want to be people that come in and think we know it all just because we’re from the first world,” said Brian McMahon, chairman of the New Village Alliance. “They’re very intelligent about their problems. They just don’t have access to the resources to address a lot of them.”

New Village Alliance, the non-profit sparked from the partnership, is also sponsoring the construction of an orphanage in Kyamulibwa. That’s expected to be done around June or July.

The non-profit wants to help other communities start their own sponsorships of villages in Uganda and beyond. If you’re interested, you can reach out to them online or call NVA at 505-603-4559.