Village of Madrid adopts Ugandan village, leads to the formation of nonprofit

MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – New Village Alliance is a nonprofit organization based in Madrid, New Mexico that supports rural development in Uganda. They sponsor projects that help build necessary infrastructure as well as supporting farmers, women’s groups, and children. The founder of New Village Alliance, Brian McMahon discusses the work they do and provides details on the village in Uganda that’s been adopted by the village of Madrid, New Mexico.

What could have easily been a scam has instead led to a relationship between two villages, one in Madrid and Kyamulibwa, Uganda and has formed a nonprofit that’s changing lives. It started when someone in Africa sent a random Facebook message to an American asking for help.

McMahon explains there was something different about the message he received in 2018 from Ddumba Hakim in Uganda. “He actually told me, ‘sir I want to change my life,'” said McMahon.

After forming an online friendship, McMahon learned more about the challenges Hakim and his fellow villagers in Kyamulibwa were facing including the lack of clean water, a large orphan population in need of care and schooling, and limited options for residents to make a steady living. McMahon enlisted the help of his fellow villagers in Madrid and they adopted the people of Kyamulibwa.

The partnership began with small donations to Kyamulibwa by Madrid residents. A few of them even sponsored orphans to make sure their basic needs were being met.

A chicken farm was the first collaborative project between the villages and the women of Kyamulibwa established the farm. As additional donations came in, Madrid helped to get two new wells to their sister village.

However, questions arose concerning the legitimacy of the partnership as Madrid residents heard about scams that involved Ugandan orphanages. Though McMahon was confident their relationship was legitimate, he flew to Uganda to make sure.

Upon returning home, McMahon formed the New Village Alliance to make the group’s efforts to help Kyamulibwa more efficient while those in Uganda formed their own nonprofit to do the same, Save Kyamulibwa Alliance Uganda. The two organizations communicate daily.

Since then, additional donations have resulted in an orphanage to be built in Kyamulibwa which is close to completion. A $10,000 from the Kind World Foundation has allowed for the purchase of a flatbed truck so farmers can now take their crops to market in other towns while additional wells have also be built.

New Village Alliance strives to expand its approach to international assistance and cultural exchange and to help other U.S. cities to adopt African villages. For more information, visit newvillagealliance.org and visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.