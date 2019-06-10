Village of Los Lunas creates new apps

The Village of Los Lunas has created two new apps to help residents stay connected.

An app for both the public library and the Museum of Heritage Arts are up and running just in time for summer. Residents will find useful information like locations of events and links to resources each place offers.

For example, some areas might have a free language learning site and audio books. To download the apps, visit https://lineupr.com/loslunas/library/ and https://lineupr.com/loslunas/museum/. For more information, call the library at 839-3850, or the museum at 352-7720.