Village of Corrales hosts ‘Arts Alive’ and chile cookoff

The Village of Corrales hosted its Arts Alive event along with a chile cookoff. It gave visitors a chance to visit local art galleries and take breaks by testing chile at nearby restaurants and shops.

Organizers say it brought tons of people who normally don’t visit the village.

“It brings people here, its fun. We want people to come to Corrales, see what we have to offer. There are lots of galleries. There’s a lot of art,” said painter Barb Clark.

Chile creations were even judged by a local panel and visitors.