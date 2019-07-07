Village of Corrales celebrates ‘Arts Alive’

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE)- The Village of Corrales wants the rest of the state to come by and visit.

The Corrales Arts Alive event offered family-friendly activities, delicious food, and beer tasting Sunday. Visitors could even stop by art galleries to get a glimpse of the rich culture in the village.

Business owners hope it attracts people to the village more often.

“We’re really trying to get people to stop using Corrales as a shortcut but come and shop here. Come and see our artists, come and see our musicians and people and experience the village and what we have to offer because there’s a lot,” said store owner Kristen Hatch.

Kids even had the chance to get a face painting and jump into swimming pools.

