LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Update: According to the Luna County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor Esequiel Salas and Jose Luis Montejano have crossed back into the United States and are said to be okay.

The Luna Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Esequiel Salas who is the mayor of the Village of Columbus. Deputies were alerted after Village of Columbus employees told them that Salas had not returned to work after a week-long vacation. He was supposed to return to work on April 10.

The Sheriff’s Office says Salas went to Mexico on vacation on April 4 and had planned to travel to San Antonio, Texas to visit family before returning to Columbus. He was traveling with an employee of the Columbus Senior Center, Jose Luis Montejano. Employees said Salas’ van was still parked at the Columbus Port of Entry which indicates he may have not made it to San Antonio.

Neither Salas nor Montejano has answered their cell phones or emails. Investigators have reached out now to Federal agencies for help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Luna County Sheriff’s Office at 575-546-2655.