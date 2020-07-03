Village of Chama cancels fireworks show

CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)- A northern New Mexico village has decided to cancel its fireworks show. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, earlier this week Chama planned on holding an event that typically draws thousands of people.

After speaking with the governor’s office, Mayor Bill Elbrock changed his mind and nixed the show.

Cities across New Mexico like Santa Fe and Carlsbad are a few that have canceled their fireworks show. However, a few municipalities around the Albuquerque-metro area are planning to move forward with modified shows that observe social distancing practices. The city of Rio Rancho and the Village of Los Lunas have both announced plans for large-scale firework shows.

Albuquerque’s Freedom Fourth concert and fireworks show was canceled. However Mayor Keller announced there will be four fireworks displays across the city on July 4, weather permitting.