SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night at the Capitol building in Santa Fe to remember New Mexico singer Ernestine Romero.

Ernestine and her husband Jessie Saucedo were found dead in a car Thursday outside the State Education Department in Santa Fe where Ernestine worked. According to autopsy reports, Saucedo shot Ernestine before turning the gun on himself.

Santa Fe police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

