Vigil held for 11-year-old murdered in Los Lunas

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a murdered 11-year-old boy is speaking out. A vigil was held Friday night outside Dennis Chavez Elementary School in Belen where Joseph Hobbs was a 5th-grade student. Deputies say the boy was in the yard of a Valencia County home Saturday when three people in a car opened fire.

People brought rocks to donate to the rock garden the students are creating in his honor. Joseph was remembered Friday night as a smart, thoughtful, and loving boy who loved to collect books. “When I picked him up to go to class, we would take the long way around to look for rocks and bugs. He loved science and reading and his friends…he’s just a happy child and liked to dance,” said Annette Romero, an education assistant.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

