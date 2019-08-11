View the Perseid Meteor Shower from White Sands National Monument

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- Considered to be the largest and most active meteor shower of the year, White Sands National Monument is inviting the public to view the Perseids among the dunes.

A Perseid Meteor Shower Watching Party will be held Monday, August 12 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Dune Life Nature Trail. The family-friendly event is free and the visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the shower from the dunes.

No reservations are required for this event. For additional information, click here.