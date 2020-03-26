Video: Wrong-way driver crashes into state police car

Breaking News
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police officers said a woman drove the wrong way drunk for miles on I-25 through a busy city before a police officer used her car to put a stop to it.

Dash camera video from an NMSP officer on March 7, after 2 a.m. shows what happened when officers tried to catch up to a wrong-way driver on I-25 outside of Las Cruces.

“He just crashed into me,” officer Jacqueline Hernandez stated after the driver crashed into her patrol car and kept going. “My leg is hurting. And he’s still traveling southbound in the northbound lane.”

Eight minutes earlier, that same officer was at another traffic stop when she heard dispatch put out an alert about the wrong-way driver.

As officers tried to locate the car, police said the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Brenda Alonzo Martinez was drunk, speeding in the wrong direction on I-25 through Las Cruces.

When police caught up with the driver, the dashcam video shows Martinez crash into the patrol car and continue driving. A second officer followed the vehicle until the driver eventually decided to pull over.

“Driver! Exit the vehicle with your hands up!” An officer shouts. “What the freak is wrong with you?!”

The officer eventually pulled Martinez out of her Hyundai.

“You just crashed into my partner, what’s wrong with you?” The officer asked. Martinez later told officers she just finished drinking at a bar and apparently didn’t know where she was.

“You were going the wrong way on the road!” The officer told her. “Where?” Martinez asked. “You don’t even know where you’re at?” The officer replied.

Martinez was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated fleeing an officer and reckless driving.

New Mexico State Police said the officer, Martinez crashed into, was sent to the hospital for her injuries.

