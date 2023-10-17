LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A grieving family is calling for better training and an overhaul of the culture at a New Mexico police department. The movement surfaced after an officer shot and killed a woman driving away from him.

On October 3, a heated exchange led to the shooting. It was just before 5 a.m. outside a housing complex near Las Cruces High School. A man and a woman are parked in a car when an officer rolls up and wants to know what they’re up to.

Tensions escalate as the woman doesn’t want to get out of the driver’s seat.

The woman, Teresa Gomez, told the officer she was visiting a friend and agreed to get out of the vehicle, but she resisted the questions she was asked. The officer sees the man in the passenger seat, identified as Jesus Garcia, and claims he’s not allowed to be there.

The officer allowed Gomez to wait in her car while he uses his radio, but she tried to drive off. Gomez was killed, and her family said her death wasn’t necessary. They claimed the officer was being aggressive, verbally abusive, and belittling her.

The interim police chief in Las Cruces said his officers are trained to not interact that way.

Garcia was booked on outstanding warrants, and a task force will look into the shooting. After he’s interviewed, the chief said the involved-officer’s name will be released.