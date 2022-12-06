RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two women break into a Rio Rancho home in early November by squeezing through a doggy door. It’s a tight fit, but the security video shows them getting in and then ransacking the place.

One woman tried to squeeze herself through the doggie door in the back of the home but struggled after getting stuck. She eventually squeezed through and made it inside.

The women can be seen taking their time going through all the rooms. At one point, one of them even notices a camera. The homeowner, Cameron Tidwell, was away on a trip to Texas at the time. He says this is the second time his home was broken into.

After burglars hit him in September, he installed cameras throughout the home, and now he’s glad he did. Tidwell says the women took anything they could find, including bathroom supplies and even frozen food.

Tidwell says what hurts most is that they stole jewelry that belonged to his mother and grandmother, who both passed away this year.

He hopes someone will see the video and recognize the two women. “I just hope I get all my like, at least my sentimental stuff back that means a lot to me,” says Cameron Tidwell.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Rio Rancho Police for any updates on the case. They said they would have to look into it but haven’t gotten back to us with an answer.